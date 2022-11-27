Left Menu

J-K: Srinagar records coldest night of season so far

The city recorded a minimum of minus 2.1 degrees Celsius on Saturday night, which was the lowest so far this season, the officials said.They said the night temperature was 1.2 degrees below the normal for this time of the season.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 27-11-2022 12:21 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 12:18 IST
J-K: Srinagar records coldest night of season so far
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Srinagar recorded the coldest night of the season so far as the minimum temperate across Kashmir plunged below the freezing point, officials said on Sunday. The city recorded a minimum of minus 2.1 degrees Celsius on Saturday night, which was the lowest so far this season, the officials said.

They said the night temperature was 1.2 degrees below the normal for this time of the season. Pahalgam tourist resort, which also serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath yatra, in south Kashmir, reeled at a minus 3.4 degrees Celsius, and was the coldest recorded place in the valley.

The famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district recorded minus 1.0 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

Qazigund, the gateway town to the Valley, in South Kashmir's Anantnag district, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.4 degrees Celsius, while the mercury in Kupwara in north Kashmir also settled at a low of minus 1.4 degrees Celsius.

Kokernag recorded a low of minus 0.4 degrees Celsius.

Leh town in Ladakh recorded a low of minus 7.8 degrees Celsius, while the minimum in Drass was minus 11.6 degrees Celsius.

The MeT office said the minimum is expected to dip further as the weather is likely to remain dry till December 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Mariana islands - EMSC

 Global
2
New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a galaxy's inner ring

New instrument at ESO’s Very Large Telescope captures detailed view of a gal...

 Global
3
Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protostellar disk

Researchers may have spotted embryos of gas giant planets in nearby protoste...

 Global
4
This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

This isolated black hole is roaming our Milky Way galaxy

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022