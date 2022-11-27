MCD polls: AAP govt working against interests of common man in Delhi, says BJP chief Nadda

India is marching ahead on the path of progress, but there is no development in Delhi as the AAP government is working against the interests of the common people, BJP chief J P Nadda alleged on Sunday. Nadda went door to door in north west Delhi's Wazirpur, seeking votes for his party candidates in the upcoming municipal elections. He interacted with the locals and handed out copies of the party's 'Sankalp Patra' (manifesto).

He also took a dig at the Arvind Kejriwal government over the controversy surrounding its minister Satyendar Jain getting ''VIP treatment'' in Tihar Jail.

''In the health sector, they (AAP) have done good work and opened a massage centre in Tihar,'' he said referring to purported videos of Jain getting a massage inside his cell in Tihar Jail.

''They have also done good work in the education sector and turned a rapist into a therapist,'' the BJP president said, reacting to AAP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's defence that Jain was being treated by a physiotherapist due to a spinal injury in the jail. It was later claimed by jail sources that Jain's masseur was an inmate accused of raping a minor. Nadda further claimed that the Kejriwal government held back funds to the tune of Rs 32,000 crore meant for the BJP-ruled municipal corporations and despite this, ''around 13,000 temporary employees of the civic bodies were regularised''.

Now, the country is ''marching ahead'' under the BJP government, ''but Delhi is deprived of development because you have brought a government here that works against the interest of common man,'' the BJP president told people.

Citing various alleged scams in the Kejriwal government, Nadda asked people to help the BJP replace the AAP in Delhi.

''Kejriwal had promised to shut down liquor vends, but did just the opposite and liquor shops were opened everywhere in Delhi,'' he said.

The senior BJP leader also listened to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's latest monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat' and praised him for refraining from talking about politics in the broadcast.

''It is surprising that the prime minister despite holding a political post has never talked politics in Mann Ki Baat. He has always talked about issues related to the society, education, health, good work done by people, and the social evils,'' he said.

In a campaign meeting in Badarpur area, Nadda accused the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of indulging in politics to weaken the BJP-ruled municipal corporations.

''When the Congress was in power, it divided MCD into three municipal corporations that decreased the resources of the civic body. The AAP government by holding back funds of the corporations prevented them from working normally,'' he said.

Despite this adverse situation, the corporations regularised 13,000 temporary employees, set up smart classes in 960 primary schools, built 52 new schools out of which the one in Lajpat Nagar was recently declared as one of the 10 best schools in the world, he added. Nadda said AAP leader Sisodia had asked what the BJP-ruled municipal corporations did and details of the 10 work done by it. ''The municipal corporations ensured door-to-door garbage collection in 70 per cent areas of the city; and 3,200 beds have been set up in nine hospitals run by it. Further, the corporations ran maternity centres and dispensaries across the city,'' he asserted. The Modi government also did several work in Delhi, including expansion of Metro rail network and construction of tunnels and overbridges for signal-free road stretches in the national capital, he said.

The saffron party has also promised to provide 5 lakh houses to slum dwellers under Pradhan Mantri Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar (PM-UDAY) and further 2 lakh houses to them under Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makan schemes, under its Sankalp Patra for MCD polls, he said.

Nadda added that while the Kejriwal government was opening liquor stores across the city, the BJP-run municipal corporations have set up open gyms in parks of Delhi. The three erstwhile municipal corporations ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since 2007 were unified earlier this year by the Centre. The unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has 250 wards.

The MCD polls will be held on December 4 and counting of votes will take place on December 7. PTI VIT SRY SRY

