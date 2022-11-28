MICL Group’s Aaradhya Highpark project receives Occupancy Certificate; yet another delivery before time

MICL Group to launch a premium residential project, “Aaradhya Parkwood” Mumbai, 25th November 2022: Man Infraconstruction Limited (MICL), a pioneer name in real estate development, is geared to launch another prestigious premium residential project – “Aaradhya Parkwood” (through its subsidiary Man Vastucon LLP) after recently delivering their project ''Aaradhya Highpark'' (Towers A, B, C, D and retail) 16 months before time. The project is located near Dahisar check Naka, next to Singapore International School. The project is spread over 2.5 acres of land, having approximately 5.3 lakh square feet of carpet area for sale which has the potential to generate revenue to the tune of approximately Rs. 850 crores.

“Aaradhya Parkwood” project is a sanctuary of peace and neo-luxury lifestyle, marked by MICL’s commitment towards their philosophy ‘Live Better’. The design-thinking-oriented architecture blends into natural surroundings, giving a unique, bucolic experience amid the crowded extended Mumbai cityscape. Located near major landmarks and amenities, this project comes as MICL Group’s response to the growing demand among consumers to lead a healthy and closer-to-nature life. Thrilled by the launch of Aaradhya Parkwood, Manan Shah, Managing Director of MICL, said, “The consumers today in their pursuit of finding a balance in their busy lifestyle, seek a peaceful corner. We bring Aaradhya Parkwood, a premium living project with bespoke luxury amenities at a modest pricing point, dedicated to creating a synergy between the natural landscape and modern living. The project carries our commitment of enhancing the urban lifestyle in a chic and elite manner. In addition to the infusion of natural elements, the new addition to the ‘Aaradhya’ series will have dedicated spaces for the elderly, children and fitness lovers. We believe that this project is going to set a new benchmark for Western Suburbs”. The project will include 1 and 2 BHK luxury apartments, with breathtaking natural views of emerald green splendour. With over 60+ amenities and facilities curated in the state-of-the-art clubhouse, Aaradhya Parkwood would have plush common areas dedicated to holistic and fine living. Nestled in the forest-like surrounding, a clubhouse in Aardhaya Parkwood, named Forest House would include a Celebration Zone, Party Lawn, Jogging Track, WFH Garden, Kids Play Area, Zen Garden, Forest Sit-out, Senior Citizen’s Area, Reflexology Path and many more elite features. Forest house presents a veritable commitment to an exclusive lifestyle, catering to the needs of the cosmopolitan lifestyle. To unwind from the long days, the inhabitants would have a welcoming rooftop space in the form of a Sunrise House (rooftop) with a panoramic view of sprawling serene greenery along with the sunrise. The area would include relaxing features such as Infinity Edge Swimming Pool, Open Jacuzzi, Pool Party Deck, Sunbathing deck, Sky Yoga, Meditating Pod and Sunset Point. In addition to the natural beauty and the relaxing features of the Sunrise House, the project also has a clubhouse on Level 36, consecrated to a dynamic lifestyle with exciting features such as facilities for Table Tennis, Chess, Board Games, Bookworm’s Paradise (library), Banquet with Kitchen, Private Dining, Sports Lounge Spa, Steam Room, Cardio Zone, Weight Lifting Area, Aerial Fitness, Pilates, and Yoga with Zumba, to name a few. To know more, visit - http://aaradhyaparkwood.com About Man Infraconstruction Limited ManInfra (NSE - MANINFRA, BSE – 533169) is headquartered in Mumbai having two business verticals viz., Construction and Real Estate Development. ManInfra is an integrated EPC (Engineering, Procurement and Construction) company with five decades of experience and execution capabilities in Port, Residential, Commercial & Industrial and Road construction segments with projects spanning across India. As a Real Estate Developer, ManInfra Group has delivered multiple Residential projects in Mumbai and is recognized for its superior quality construction and timely project delivery. The Company has extensive experience in construction management and has inherent skills and resources to develop and deliver Real estate projects. For more information, please visit www.maninfra.com Safe Harbor Any forward-looking statements about expected future events, financial and operating results of the Company are based on certain assumptions which the Company does not guarantee the fulfilment of. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results might differ substantially or materially from those expressed or implied. Important developments that could affect the Company’s operations include a downtrend in the industry, global or domestic or both, significant changes in political and economic environment in India or key markets abroad, tax laws, litigation, labour relations, exchange rate fluctuations, technological changes, investment and business income, cash flow projections, interest, and other costs. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof.

