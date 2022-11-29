Left Menu

Adityanath reviews master plan for Ayodhya City-2031, bats for sustainable development

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 29-11-2022 08:33 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 08:33 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has reviewed the master plan for Ayodhya City-2031 and directed officials to develop it as a model city of urban development with ease of living as its basis.

Envisioning Ayodhya as a climate-friendly city, the chief minister directed officials to plan the project in such a way that all boats and steamers operating in Saryu river run on green fuel and vehicles on road are powered by electricity.

During the meeting, the chief minister laid emphasis on a ''common building code'' in areas surrounding the Ram temple, saying similar shaped buildings and identical paints on them will add to the project's beauty.

''As envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the overall development of 'Dharmanagari' is the government's top priority, and the people of the country and the world are eager to see a 'Divya, Bhavya, Navya Ayodhya' (grand new Ayodhya),'' he said.

Asking the officials to focus on sustainability, he said the current urban population of Ayodhya was about 5.5 lakh and as it was estimated to reach 11-12 lakh by 2031.

''In such a situation, the master plan of this important city has so far been prepared keeping in mind the needs of the future,'' he said and highlighted that the entire project should be built around ease of living.

The chief minister also directed the officials to draft proposals to name all intersections after sages, women and great characters from Ramayana.

Keeping tourists in mind, he directed the officials to plan parking area at a maximum of two kilometres east of the temple during off-season and push it back to five kilometres during festivals.

The Ayodhya Master Plan 2031 proposes six entrances: from Lucknow, Sultanpur, Rae Bareilly, Ambedkar Nagar, Gorakhpur and Gonda to Ayodhya city. PTI ABN CJ HMB

