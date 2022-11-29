MCD polls: AAP comes out with '10 guarantees' for ease of doing business in Delhi

Ahead of the Delhi MCD election, AAP's trade wing on Tuesday announced '10 guarantees', including de-sealing of shops, resolving conversion and parking charges, for ease of doing business in the city. AAP trade wing convenor Brijesh Goyal and president Subhash Khandelwal released the guarantee cards after organising a march in Kashmere Gate Market here. Over five lakh pamphlets will be distributed announcing the guarantees in 50 major markets in the national capital. The guarantees offered by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also include arrangement of cleanliness in markets, prohibition on increase of all taxes like house tax, trade/factory licence, and arrangement of toilets for women in the markets.

"These guarantees have been designed after speaking to traders across the markets of Delhi and their focus is to solve the problems that the business community in Delhi have been facing under the BJP-ruled MCD," a statement from AAP's trade wing said. PTI ABU SRY SRY

