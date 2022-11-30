Earthquake rattles Greece, felt in Athens
Reuters | Athens | Updated: 30-11-2022 01:52 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 01:47 IST
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.0 shook central Greece on Tuesday and was felt as far as Athens, according to witnesses.
The quake occurred at 2006 GMT and its epicentre was 57 km (35 miles) northeast of Athens, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.
