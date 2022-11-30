Noida Airport: Survey for phase II land acquisition likely in two weeks, says officer

The survey for acquisition of land for the second phase of the upcoming Noida International Airport (NIA) is expected to begin in two weeks from now, according to officials. Currently, construction work is underway for the first phase of the Greenfield airport in Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar as the Uttar Pradesh government recently gave its go ahead for land acquisition for the second phase, they said. The second phase of the NIA is planned in an area of 1,365 hectare, of which around 1,185 hectare is owned by private persons, including farmers, of six villages -- Ranhera, Kureb, Dayanatpur, Karauli Bangar, Mundrah, and Birampur , an official said. The land is being acquired under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013. “Consent of landowners has been taken already after which the proposal for land acquisition was sent to the government. The proposal has been accepted. Now the survey is expected to begin in the next two weeks in the six villages for measurement of individual properties against which the compensation would be disbursed,” Additional District Magistrate (Land Acquisition) Balram Singh told PTI. “A requisition for additional manpower has been put in by us for proceedings with the detailed survey work. This time no external private agency is being involved in the survey for valuation of properties,” Singh said. The Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a subsidiary of the Swiss firm Zurich Airport International AG (ZAIA), is developing the NIA for the UP government. ZAIA had won the concession contract to design, build, and operate the public-private airport for 40 years. The NIA, billed to be India's largest airport upon full completion, will be developed in four phases, after which it would have an annual passenger capacity of 7 crore and two terminal buildings spread over 500,000 square metres.

The first phase of the project is scheduled to be completed by September 2024 with one terminal building spread over 100,000 square metres and a passenger capacity of 1.2 crore per year.

