Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes southern Iran; felt in UAE - EMSC

An Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck southern Iran on Wednesday and was felt in the United Arab Emirates, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6 miles) and about 88 km northwest of Ras Al Khaimah City in the UAE, EMSC added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)