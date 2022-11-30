Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes southern Iran; felt in UAE - EMSC
Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 30-11-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 21:05 IST
An Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck southern Iran on Wednesday and was felt in the United Arab Emirates, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6 miles) and about 88 km northwest of Ras Al Khaimah City in the UAE, EMSC added.
