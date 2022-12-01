CSIR-NIScPR publishes 16 journals in various STI disciplines

The December 2022 issue of the Indian Journal of Biochemistry and Biophysics (IJBB), CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (NIScPR), New Delhi, is a special issue on the theme, "Recent Advances in Nano Medical Sciences (RANMS-2022)". This special issue is being published in association with the Institute of Nano Medical Sciences (INMS), and Institution of Eminence (IoE), University of Delhi, and Kirori Mal College under the aegis of DBT Star College. CSIR-NIScPR, a leading publicly funded Science Communication and Policy Research institute in India, publishes 16 journals in various STI disciplines, and all of them are indexed by reputed national/international agencies like Science Citation Index (Web of Science), Scopus, NAAS and UGC CARE.

The IJBB, a monthly premier peer-reviewed research journal in the subject area of Biochemistry, Biophysics, and Biotechnology, with a JIF score of 1.472, ranks first amongst all the CSIR-NIScPR journals across the disciplines. With the able guidance and active support of the recently re-constituted editorial board with reputed national/international experts, the journal has been receiving considerable attention from researchers and academicians in the area of biochemistry, biophysics and biotechnology across the globe. Such special issues not only serve the journal in outreach and extend its network but also boost its impact among the various stakeholders.

This special issue, as the productive outcome of the Centenary Year Conference RANMS-2022 organized by INMS and IoE during 22-23 June 2022, comprises 97 pages of quality content with 7 review articles and 3 original research papers broadly covering the advancements in the Nano Medical Sciences.

The review articles briefly cover the applications and challenges of nanoparticles in vaccine and immunology; Nanotechnology in forensic science, remediation by nanoparticles in environment pollution, engineered nanoparticles and nanotechnological interventions; immunomodulatory potential of nanomaterials, Synthesis of quantum dots; etc. The original research articles discuss about the Antimicrobial activity of iron nanoparticles; biofabrication and optimization of silver nanoparticles; and Applications and challenges of zinc oxide as nanomaterials.

This special issue could be brought out successfully only with the consistent encouragement of Prof. Ranjana Aggarwal, Director, CSIR-NIScPR, New Delhi, Dr Stephen Dimitrov, Chief Editor, IJBB, Dr DN Rao, Executive Editor, IJBB, and senior colleagues Shri RS Jayasomu & Dr. G Mahesh, Head, Research Journals and the progressive initiative taken by Dr. NK Prasanna, Senior Scientist and Scientific Editor, IJBB, Contributions from authors, reviewers, and the technical support extended by the print production team of CSIR-NIScPR in publishing this special issue is acknowledged.

