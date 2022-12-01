Left Menu

Govt to form Biotechnology Research & Innovation Council soon

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2022 19:40 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 19:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Union government has approved creation of an apex autonomous body by subsuming 14 institutions of the Department of Biotechnology.

The merger of the 14 societies of biotechnology institutes into a single one is in the interest of convenient functioning, cost-effectiveness and integrated working, Science Minister Jitendra Singh.

He made the decision during the annual general body meeting of the societies of autonomous institutions of the DBT at the National Institute of Immunology, according to an official statement on Thursday.

The minister said the Biotechnology Research and Innovation Council (Bric) would build on the foundations developed at the DBT's autonomous institutions The Bric foster synergies while maintaining their distinct research mandates and undertake cutting-edge research to address national priorities, according to the statement Details of the institutes that will be merged were not shared.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

