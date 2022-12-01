Left Menu

British Indian youth activist speaks on climate change in UK Parliament

A 17-year-old British Indian youth activist was among a group of teenagers to speak from the Despatch Box at the House of Commons in London, where he raised the issue of climate change.Dev Sharma, a Youth MP for Winchester in Hampshire as part of the UK Youth Parliament organisation made up of democratically elected members aged between 11 and 18, joined around 250 fellow Youth MPs from across the UK invited to debate topics related to health in the Commons chamber last month.

PTI | London | Updated: 01-12-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 20:40 IST
British Indian youth activist speaks on climate change in UK Parliament
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A 17-year-old British Indian youth activist was among a group of teenagers to speak from the Despatch Box at the House of Commons in London, where he raised the issue of climate change.

Dev Sharma, a Youth MP for Winchester in Hampshire as part of the UK Youth Parliament organisation made up of democratically elected members aged between 11 and 18, joined around 250 fellow Youth MPs from across the UK invited to debate topics related to health in the Commons chamber last month. The debate was watched over by Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle as the young activists called for greater action to tackle climate change and other pressing issues of the day.

''No country and no economy is immune from the climate crisis. Almost undoubtedly, you have heard that we or humanity, is to blame for the climate crisis,” said Sharma, tabling the motion entitled ‘Environment and Health’ during UK Youth Parliament Day.

''So, let's clarify we did not cause the current climate disaster, but we are facing the health impacts. When only a 100 firms account for 71 per cent of the industrial greenhouse gas emissions since 1988 and the richest 1 per cent of the world’s population generate more than twice the amount of the world’s carbon emissions as the world’s poor 50 per cent, the climate catastrophe was not brought on by us, it was caused by systems,” he said.

“Even if we may not have started this catastrophe, it must be us to resolve this. We will demand answers from the producers of fossil fuels, we will oppose the status quo because we are the ones to build new worlds,'' he added.

Members of Youth Parliament (MYPs) are elected every two years across the UK and there are currently hundreds of MYPs like Dev Sharma. Once elected, they meet with MPs and local councillors, organise events, run campaigns, make speeches, hold debates to make the views of young people heard. This year, they sat in the Commons for the eleventh time on November 4 and discussed four other topics besides the environment, including the impact of discrimination on health, education and health, cost of living and health and mental health services.

Leicester-based Sharma, who is also Chair of Bite Back 2030 – a youth-led movement campaigning for all young people to be given equal access to a good diet, has won the Diana Award for his food poverty activism. Having delivered a Food Charter to No. 10 Downing Street, he remains a vocal campaigner on the influence of junk food advertising on young people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022