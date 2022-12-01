Haryana Cabinet nod to draft rules of Act on unlawful religious conversions

The Haryana Cabinet on Thursday approved several proposals including draft rules of an act enacted earlier this year on unlawful religious conversions. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who chaired the meeting, also said the winter session of the Haryana Assembly will commence on December 22.

The cabinet also gave its nod to a proposal for giving driver allowance of Rs 20,000 per month to MLAs and decided to introduce the Haryana Land Partnership Policy-2022.

Khattar said for the first time, the panches and sarpanches elected in the recent Panchayat elections will be administered oath by Gram Sanrakshaks in the Gram Sabha meetings to be held on December 3 across the state.

The CM informed that under the 'Haryana Panchayat Sanrakshak Yojana -2021', Class-I officers serving in various departments have been nominated as Gram Sanrakshak, wherein the officers will help in resolving the problems of villagers and ensure the holistic development of the village adopted by them.

Khattar said the winter session of the assembly will commence on December 22.

The Haryana Cabinet approved the draft of the Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Rules, 2022, according to a statement.

In order to achieve the objectives and to carry out the provisions of the ''The Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2022'', enacted in March, it is necessary to provide the procedure for implementation of the provisions of the said Act, it said.

The law was enacted to prevent unlawful conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, use of force, threat, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means.

The state Cabinet also gave approval to a proposal for giving driver allowance of Rs 20,000 per month to MLAs.

The Cabinet gave its nod to the amendment in Section 3D of the Haryana Legislative Assembly (Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members) Act, 1975 in this regard.

A new section 3E shall be inserted under which a member shall be entitled to driver allowance of Rs 20,000 per month which the Haryana Vidhan Sabha Secretariat may pay to the person to be notified as the driver. After the amendment, any member entitled to secretarial allowance will get Rs 20,000 per month. Presently a member is entitled to secretarial allowance at the rate of Rs 15,000 per month.

The Cabinet also gave approval to a proposal of the Gram Panchayat Mohna in Faridabad to gift a plot measuring 200 square yards to Leela Devi, mother of Kargil war martyr Virender Kumar. The gram panchayat will give the land out of its common land.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to a proposal to recruit 205 Ayush doctors through Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC).

The Cabinet also decided to introduce Haryana Land Partnership Policy-2022.

This policy provides for any state department or development agency to publish expressions of interest in newspapers in response to which land owner, land owners, aggregators can offer their lands, it said.

The development agency will pay the collector rate of lands to the owner or aggregator. During the course of development of the project, the land owners are offered 50 percent profits out of the running revenue.

These payments will be made in every six-month interval. The time period for the project is kept as three years for projects up to 500 acres and five years for projects beyond 500 acres, it said.

The Cabinet also approved amendment in the policy for regularization of illegal plots in town planning schemes, rehabilitation schemes and improvement trust schemes, situated in the Municipal Areas of Haryana.

According to the clauses of the policy proposed to be amended, the minimum plot size eligible for regularization shall be 100 square yards and above. The state Cabinet also gave approval for recruiting 1,500 drivers to ensure seamless and effective round-the-clock operations and availability of the Emergency Response Vehicles (EVR) across the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)