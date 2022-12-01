Left Menu

Two endangered hog deer among three killed by stray dogs in Delhi zoo

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2022 23:47 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 23:35 IST
Stray dogs mauled three deer to death at the Delhi zoo last month, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place on November 12, they said.

The dogs jumped over an eight-ft-tall boundary wall and entered the deer enclosure. Two endangered hog deer and a sika or Japanese deer were found dead the next morning, the officials said.

An internal inquiry has been ordered into the incident, they said.

The barbed wire fencing on a stretch of the boundary wall is damaged and is being fixed.

