France's Macron discussed Twitter content rules in meeting with Musk
Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2022 05:36 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 05:36 IST
Emmanuel Macron met with Elon Musk on Friday afternoon and discussed efforts that have to be made by Twitter to comply with European regulations, the French president said in a tweet.
"Transparent user policies, significant reinforcement of content moderation and protection of freedom of speech: efforts have to be made by Twitter to comply with European regulations," Macron said in a tweet on Saturday. (Reporting Akriti Sharma; Editing by Sandra Maler)
