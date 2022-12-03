Left Menu

Magnitude 6.4 quake hits Indonesia's West Java

A magnitude 6.4 quake hit Indonesia's West Java area on Saturday at a depth of 118 km (73 miles), sending people running out of buildings, the country's geophysics agency BMKG said. The quake has no tsunami potential, it said.

Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 16:13 IST
Magnitude 6.4 quake hits Indonesia's West Java
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

A magnitude 6.4 quake hit Indonesia's West Java area on Saturday at a depth of 118 km (73 miles), sending people running out of buildings, the country's geophysics agency BMKG said.

The quake has no tsunami potential, it said. The quake was felt in the capital Jakarta, over 280 km (175 miles)from the epicenter. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties and authorities said they were making checks, especially in Garut, the town closest to the epicenter.

Some residents of West Java cities said on social media they felt the quake strongly. A Reuters witness in Bandung, the capital of West Java province, said guests of a hotel ran out of the building but had since returned inside. Dwikorita Karnawati, head of BMKG, said there were no aftershocks recorded so far, but warned people to be on alert.

"It is best to remain cautious for now," she told local news channel KompasTV. Last month a shallow quake of 5.6 magnitudes hit West Java's Cianjur, killing more than 300.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

 India
2
ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

 India
3
India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Amb Kamboj

India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Am...

 Global
4
Early life experiences could have a lasting impact on genes : Study

Early life experiences could have a lasting impact on genes : Study

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022