Magnitude 6.4 quake hits Indonesia's West Java
A magnitude 6.4 quake hit Indonesia's West Java area on Saturday at a depth of 118 km (73 miles), sending people running out of buildings, the country's geophysics agency BMKG said. The quake has no tsunami potential, it said.
The quake has no tsunami potential, it said. The quake was felt in the capital Jakarta, over 280 km (175 miles)from the epicenter. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties and authorities said they were making checks, especially in Garut, the town closest to the epicenter.
Some residents of West Java cities said on social media they felt the quake strongly. A Reuters witness in Bandung, the capital of West Java province, said guests of a hotel ran out of the building but had since returned inside. Dwikorita Karnawati, head of BMKG, said there were no aftershocks recorded so far, but warned people to be on alert.
"It is best to remain cautious for now," she told local news channel KompasTV. Last month a shallow quake of 5.6 magnitudes hit West Java's Cianjur, killing more than 300.
