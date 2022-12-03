Left Menu

Gold worth Rs 4 cr seized at Mangaluru Airport in Nov

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 03-12-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 18:29 IST
Gold worth Rs 4 cr seized at Mangaluru Airport in Nov
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Customs officials at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) have in different cases seized 7,692 gm of gold worth over Rs 4 crore between November 1 and 30.

A total of 10 people were taken into custody in connection with the cases, a Customs release here said Saturday.

The gold was found concealed in LED bulb, watch, mobile phone, keypad, beading of trolley bag, coffee maker motor, silver plated plate, powder, paste form, two-layer banian, socks, undergarments and also in rectum.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

 India
2
ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

 India
3
Early life experiences could have a lasting impact on genes : Study

Early life experiences could have a lasting impact on genes : Study

 United Kingdom
4
India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Amb Kamboj

India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Am...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022