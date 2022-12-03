Gold worth Rs 4 cr seized at Mangaluru Airport in Nov

Customs officials at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) have in different cases seized 7,692 gm of gold worth over Rs 4 crore between November 1 and 30.

A total of 10 people were taken into custody in connection with the cases, a Customs release here said Saturday.

The gold was found concealed in LED bulb, watch, mobile phone, keypad, beading of trolley bag, coffee maker motor, silver plated plate, powder, paste form, two-layer banian, socks, undergarments and also in rectum.

