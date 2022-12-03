J&K's first FASTag-enabled parking system launched

Jammu and Kashmir's first FASTag-enabled parking management system was launched at the general bus stand here on Saturday, an official spokesperson said.

Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, Dheeraj Gupta inaugurated the state-of-the-art system at a multi-level parking and urged citizens to maintain traffic discipline by parking their vehicles in spaces that have increased over the last few years.

He complimented the Jammu Development Authority (JDA) and IDFC First Bank for partnering for the initiative and said the administration is committed to provide support to put in place an effective traffic management system in the Union Territory.

He also insisted on upscaling of the model to include all parking spaces in Jammu, including those of the JDA and Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), so that smooth cashless, and paperless parking facilities are provided to the people.

According to the official, the parking works through an app called 'Park+' that allows people search for, book and prepay for a parking spot.

Additionally, they can also use the FASTag on their cars to pay for a parking spot without any human intervention, a first-of-its-kind initiative in Jammu and second in the country, the spokesperson said.

