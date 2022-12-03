Left Menu

J&K's first FASTag-enabled parking system launched

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 03-12-2022 19:13 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 19:13 IST
J&K's first FASTag-enabled parking system launched
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's first FASTag-enabled parking management system was launched at the general bus stand here on Saturday, an official spokesperson said.

Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, Dheeraj Gupta inaugurated the state-of-the-art system at a multi-level parking and urged citizens to maintain traffic discipline by parking their vehicles in spaces that have increased over the last few years.

He complimented the Jammu Development Authority (JDA) and IDFC First Bank for partnering for the initiative and said the administration is committed to provide support to put in place an effective traffic management system in the Union Territory.

He also insisted on upscaling of the model to include all parking spaces in Jammu, including those of the JDA and Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC), so that smooth cashless, and paperless parking facilities are provided to the people.

According to the official, the parking works through an app called 'Park+' that allows people search for, book and prepay for a parking spot.

Additionally, they can also use the FASTag on their cars to pay for a parking spot without any human intervention, a first-of-its-kind initiative in Jammu and second in the country, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

 India
2
Early life experiences could have a lasting impact on genes : Study

Early life experiences could have a lasting impact on genes : Study

 United Kingdom
3
ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

 India
4
India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Amb Kamboj

India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Am...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022