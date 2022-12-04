Three civet cats rescued in Assam's Nagaon

Three civet cats were rescued from the Nagaon district of Assam, officials said on Sunday.

According to a senior forest official, the animals were rescued from Kathia-ati village in Udmari Forest Beat area of Samaguri on Saturday evening.

''A woman initially noticed the wild animals when she went for some work to the nearby jungle. It is suspected that the wild animals came out from the forest in search of food,'' he said.

After catching the animals, locals informed forest officials.

''After completion of formalities, Udmari forest officials informed the authorities of Kaziranga National Park (KNP),'' the official said.

A team of officials from the Centre for Wildlife Rescue and Conservation (CWRC) reached the spot and took care of the animals, he added.

''The animals got separated from their mother. After treatment, we released the animals safely again in the same jungle on Sunday morning,'' A CWRC official said.

