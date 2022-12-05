UP govt tables supplementary budget, Rs 14,000 crore proposed for new schemes

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday presented a supplementary budget of about Rs 34,000 crore for 2022-23 in the Assembly on the first day of the Winter Session. This includes Rs 14,000 crore for new schemes.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna presented the demands for a supplementary grant of Rs 33,769 crore. This includes a revenue account of Rs 13,756 crore and capital account of Rs 20,012 crore.

Proceedings were adjourned till 11 am on Tuesday following presentation of the supplementary budget. The government has proposed Rs 296 crore for organising the upcoming Global Investor Summit in February and Rs 899 crore for the Smart City project, according to an official statement.

It also proposes Rs 200 crore for the Pradhan Mantri Gatishakti Yojana and Rs 100 crore for start-ups and incubators, it said.

The budget makes the highest provision of Rs 8,000 crore for industrial development authorities to develop private industrial parks and hubs, it said.

Besides, Rs 521 crore has been proposed to organise the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj on a grand scale and Rs 400 crore for the construction of court complexes in 10 districts under a pilot project. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's ambitious CM Fellowship scheme has also been taken care of in the budget and financial proposals made to further the Swachh Bharat Mission, Amrit Yojana, Smart City and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, according to the statement. The budget also provides Rs 2,000 crore for the widening and strengthening of roads and Rs 300 crore for distribution of free tablets and smartphones to youths, it said. Rs 5 crore has been proposed for the establishment of a music college at Hariharpur in Azamgarh.

