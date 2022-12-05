Left Menu

A Picture and its Story 2022

They were in the flood waters of Florida to capture the devastation wrought by Hurricane Ian. And they were in the streets of the South Korean capital Seoul as the emergency services recovered the dead after a crowd crush. Others photographed the parched landscapes of drought-hit Somalia and the desperation of those who live there.

Reuters | Updated: 05-12-2022 16:53 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 16:34 IST
A Picture and its Story 2022
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Reuters photographers witnessed 2022's most important events, from the horrors of war in Ukraine and other armed conflicts to unprecedented natural disasters and from the flight of refugees and migrants to protests around the globe. They were in Ukraine's Bucha after Russian forces pulled out and saw bodies lying in the street. They were in the flood waters of Florida to capture the devastation wrought by Hurricane Ian. And they were in the streets of the South Korean capital Seoul as the emergency services recovered the dead after a crowd crush.

Others photographed the parched landscapes of drought-hit Somalia and the desperation of those who live there. They also captured the joy as anti-corruption protesters ran through the presidential palace in Sri Lanka's commercial capital Colombo and as Britons celebrated the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth. Three months later, they captured the extraordinary pomp and ceremony of her funeral, and the outpouring of grief of mourners.

"It was nearly midnight and I couldn't sleep. Then I saw a breaking news alert that dozens of people were injured in a crowd crush in central Seoul... When I arrived, bodies were being taken out, injured people were getting help in front of me and Halloween partygoers were walking past the injured... It was an unbelievable, surreal, chaotic situation. It took a lot of effort to control my emotions." Kim Hong-ji, Seoul "From a distance I saw a Somali woman standing in the scorching heat. I walked towards her, wiping the pouring sweat off my head and face. I photographed her and asked her why she was standing there. She said her name was Habiba Bile and that all her 200 goats had perished. 'This dead one was the last animal,' she said. She was grieving, starving." Feisal Omar, Gedo Region, Somalia

"We headed to Bucha, a suburb just outside the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, behind a humanitarian convoy, when we heard the Russians had pulled out. I had expected to find destroyed military vehicles and dead soldiers. I had no idea of the horrors I would witness. I had no idea we would find the bodies of civilians lying out in the streets." Zohra Bensemra, Bucha, Ukraine Click here for a selection of some exceptional Reuters pictures taken in 2022 along with the stories behind the shots, directly from the photographers who took them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Israel, state media report; South Korea's Yoon prepares to widen back-to-work order amid truckers' strike and more

World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Isr...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U.S. Air Force; Biden administration mulls ending U.S. military COVID-19 vaccine mandate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022