Magnitude 6.2 quake hits Indonesia's East Java, no tsunami potential - geophysics agency
Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2022 12:06 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 11:54 IST
- Country:
- Indonesia
A 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit the south of Indonesia's East Java province on Tuesday, according to the country's geophysics agency.
The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres and is not expected to trigger a tsunami, it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement