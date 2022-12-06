Left Menu

Assistant at Yakshagana Mela dies of heart attack

After preliminary treatment at a clinic in B C Road, he was taken to Mangaluru, but died on the way, sources said.He was working as the assistant with the Kateel mela for the past several years.

06-12-2022
An assistant with the Kateel Yakshagana mela died of heart attack at the venue of the play's performance at Pallamajalu in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Achyutha Nayak (45).

He was loading the items of Yakshagana in the lorry on Monday after the performance when he felt giddy and collapsed. After preliminary treatment at a clinic in B C Road, he was taken to Mangaluru, but died on the way, sources said.

He was working as the assistant with the Kateel mela for the past several years. He also used to run small restaurants at several places, the sources said.

