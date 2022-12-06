Left Menu

Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes near Mongolia's Sainshand - EMSC

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2022 22:23 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 22:23 IST
A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck near Sainshand region in Mongolia early on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake had a depth of 15 km (9.32 miles), the EMSC said. EMSC had earlier reported the tremor was as much as 5.6 with a depth of two km.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

