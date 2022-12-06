Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes near Mongolia's Sainshand - EMSC

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck near Sainshand region in Mongolia early on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake had a depth of 15 km (9.32 miles), the EMSC said. EMSC had earlier reported the tremor was as much as 5.6 with a depth of two km.

