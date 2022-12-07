14th GREENSTORM GLOBAL PHOTO FESTIVAL BEGINS

The much-awaited 14th edition of Greenstorm Global Photo Festival begins on its website www.greenstorm.green.

A remarkable line-up of 4183 photographers from 75 countries is contesting for this year's Greenstorm Global Photography Award. Participants aiming for the prestigious award include those from Iran, UAE, Poland, Russia, Belgium, Botswana, Myanmar, Vietnam, Bangladesh, India, etc.

The festival, organised in association with UNEP, features 30 photographs curated by an eminent jury composed of Chet Kamat, a global fintech leader, angel investor, photographer, and wanderer; Latika Nath, known as 'The Tiger Princess of India' (National Geographic), a conservation ecologist, author, and photographer; Nick Hall, a globally recognised and widely awarded photographer, known for his epic lifestyle imagery and cinematic style and Sharad Haksar, one of India's most acclaimed and awarded photographers.

Dr Krishnakumar Mechoor, Festival Director, said, ''The increasing number of entries from across the globe each year is a testimony to the universally growing consciousness towards Mother Nature's challenges and a solemn resolve to restore and sustain our planet in every way we can. These photographs are a stunningly beautiful tribute to the smallest steps ordinary people take in their everyday lives to co-exist in harmony with Nature. They are simultaneously eye-opening and inspirational.'' The 30 captivating entries chosen for the final photo festival have captured almost all the various elements of nature, ranging from mangroves, deserts and swamps to forests, water bodies and skies. Of the many enchanting photos, there is an image of cranes and whooper swans signalling the break of mesmerising dawn in Poland, a farmer in Myanmar bathing his cow in a sea of green algae when water is scarce in summer, the 'Living Bridge' made out of tree roots in Meghalaya, two fishermen in Vietnam casting their nets in seemingly synchronised movements, a microphotograph of a rare Russian dragonfly, and the unmatched joy of a girl in Botswana as she protects two helpless chicks from the pouring rains. Each picture is a visual story, a treat for the eyes, and a reminder of how to live responsibly with Mother Nature.

Visitors to the website can vote online for their favourite image, and the winners will be chosen based on the number of popular votes garnered and the jury marks. This year's festival theme is 'In Harmony with Nature' based on the UNEP theme for 2022 World Environment Day – Only One Earth. The festival will be open till 30th December 2022. The winners will be awarded cash prizes worth USD 1800.

''Our primary wish is to spread awareness on environmental conservation around the world,'' said Dileep Narayanan, managing trustee of the Greenstorm Foundation. ''We have been supporting and encouraging photographers to use their creative power to actively help raise a global sensitivity around the need for restoration and preservation.'' Greenstorm Foundation, a not-for-profit public trust formed by Organic BPS to impact appropriate behavioural changes among people through the power of creativity, has already reached 75 countries in the past 14 years and has inspired over 12 million young minds.

About Greenstorm Foundation Greenstorm Foundation aims to spread awareness in the world on the need for environmental conservation using the power of creativity and the reach of digital media, thereby creating a positive impression in the mindset of the community, especially youth and children. Greenstorm Foundation is a registered (not-for-profit) public trust based in Kochi, India.

Anil K Menon, Dileep Narayanan and CA George Korah are the trustees of the Foundation. The Greenstorm initiative was started 14 years ago in 2009 as a CSR initiative of Organic BPS, India's First Brand Purpose Consultancy.

A Governing Council, comprising former Chief Secretary to the Govt. of Kerala, Dr K Jayakaumar IAS, world-renowned architect, G Shankar, renowned water management professional, Jyoti Sharma and wildlife photographer, Kalyan Varma mentor the Foundation.

Over these years, Greenstorm has also won many major national and international awards, including the KMA CSR Award 2020, the IAA Olive Crown Award 2018 for Creative Excellence in Communicating Sustainability, the NIB Award 2017 for the Best CSR Activation, the Social Media Campaign of the Year 2018 recognition by Public Relations Council of India and the Gold Medal in the Pepper Awards 2018 for Best Photography.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)