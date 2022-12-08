Magnitude 6.1 quake rattles Indonesia's West Java -agency

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake rattled Indonesia's West Java province on Thursday, but did not trigger a tsunami warning, the country's geophysics agency agency (BMKG) said.

The quake's epicentre was 22 km (13.67 miles) from the city of Sukabumi, at a depth of 104 km, the agency said. Tremors were felt in the capital Jakarta and surrounding areas, according to Reuters witnesses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)