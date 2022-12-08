Left Menu

Lyon's Festival of Lights goes energy lite to save power

Lyon's 'Fete des Lumieres', or Festival of Lights, which features intricate light structures projected on historical monuments and public buildings across town, is toning things down a bit this year due to the energy crisis, organisers said.

Reuters | Lyon | Updated: 08-12-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 22:39 IST
Lyon's Festival of Lights goes energy lite to save power
  • Country:
  • France

Lyon's 'Fete des Lumieres', or Festival of Lights, which features intricate light structures projected on historical monuments and public buildings across town, is toning things down a bit this year due to the energy crisis, organisers said. "We are in a period of sobriety, so we took special care regarding the choice of technology", Lyon mayor Gregory Doucet told reporters.

The cost of electricity for the four-day festival, which has 30 artworks consisting of monumental projections, immersive installations and luminous objects, amounts to only 3,500 euros ($3,684), he said. Artists were asked to save energy by using more efficient LED bulbs, and the environmental impact of their artwork was taken into account during the selection process.

"(The festival) is now part of the city's DNA. It's important to maintain this event, but that doesn't mean we can't send a message of sobriety," Doucet explained. Lyon locals Beatrice Roche and Laurent Oger attend the festival every year. "I feel it's a little bit less ostentatious than the previous year", Roche said. Oger added that "the benefit-consumption ratio seems reasonable".

'La Fete des Lumieres', originally a festival in which locals celebrate the Virgin Mary by putting a candle on their window sills, attracts large crowds of visitors from all over the world. It has changed considerably since its origins. This year, one of the artworks is the projection on Lyon's art museum of giant portraits singing, among others, Britney Spears and AC/DC songs.

($1 = 0.9501 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Prehistoric 'wonderfully weird beast' Whatcheeria grew big quickly and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022