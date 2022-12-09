Once 'Manchester of North India', Kanpur became 'victim of anarchy' in 70s, 80s: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday took a jibe at the previous governments without taking any name, saying Kanpur, once called the 'Manchester of North India', became a ''victim of chaos, anarchy'' in 1970s and 1980s and show industries closing down.

Addressing the 'Prabuddh Jan Sammelan' (Intellectuals' Conference) here on Friday, Adityanath said, ''Kanpur, was once called the 'Manchester of North India' and it generated employment for not people not only of Uttar Pradesh, but also for north India. But, in the decades of 70s and 80s, the city became a victim of chaos, anarchy and industries closing down, the senior BJP leader alleged.

''In order to restore the old identity of Kanpur, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a campaign was undertaken to make the Ganga 'aviral' and 'nirmal','' he said, referring to the target to ensure continuous flow of the river with clean water.

Adityanath on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 272 development projects worth Rs 388 crore in Kanpur. The chief minister also released the Kanpur Smart City Coffee Table Book.

Referring to the efforts of the state government in cleaning the Ganga in Kanpur, he said Prime Minister Modi had come to the city three years ago and the Sisamau drain, from where 140 million litres of sewer used to be discharged into the Ganga, was completely closed.

The sewer point (at which sewer used to enter the river) has been converted into a selfie point, he said.

The chief Minister said today Kanpur is moving forward with state-of-the-art facilities. ''Metro is expanding rapidly. I estimate that the work of the second and third phase of the Metro is also nearing completion. We will work to provide the best of public transport facility to Kanpur.'' ''Electric bus service is already operational,'' he said, adding that Kanpur is also the focal point of one of the two defence corridors being built in the country.

With the Smart City Mission, Kanpur is moving towards becoming a city with state-of-the-art facilities. Efforts are being made fast to reconnect Kanpur with air connectivity. Soon metro city Kanpur will also have its own airport.

Projects worth Rs 400 crore are linked to the Smart City Mission.

Discussing the change in the lives of the poor, he said that so far more than 25,000 poor people have got houses in Kanpur, in which 14,000 have been constructed in the city and 11,000 in the rural areas.

Pointing towards the ''changing picture'' of the state government, the UP chief minister said, ''We have worked rapidly to transform urban life.'' Today, Uttar Pradesh is known for the construction of smart cities, ICCC as well as expressways.'' ''The medical college here is getting equipped with a new infrastructure. The construction work of a super-specialty block at Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi Medical College in Kanpur is progressing fast, he added.

