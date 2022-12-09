Left Menu

'Mandous': NDRF, SDRF teams deployed in south coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh

Ten teams of NDRF and Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response Force have been deployed in south coastal districts of the State following heavy rainfall alert by the India Meteorological Department IMD, a top official said on Friday.According to the IMD, heavy rainfall is predicted over several parts of the State as cyclone Mandous over the Bay of Bengal is expected to cross the coast between the Union Territory of Puducherry, and Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, tonight As of now, there are no heavy rains.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-12-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 19:16 IST
'Mandous': NDRF, SDRF teams deployed in south coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

Ten teams of NDRF and Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response Force have been deployed in south coastal districts of the State following heavy rainfall alert by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a top official said on Friday.

According to the IMD, heavy rainfall is predicted over several parts of the State as cyclone 'Mandous' over the Bay of Bengal is expected to cross the coast between the Union Territory of Puducherry, and Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, tonight “As of now, there are no heavy rains. Collectors of the six districts which are expected to receive heavy rainfall due to the cyclone have been alerted and control rooms also been opened,” B.R Ambedkar, director of the State Disaster Management, told PTI.

“Five NDRF and another five SDRF teams have been kept ready. We are also ready to evacuate people in case of emergency,” he further said.

Cyclone alert messages have been sent through common alert protocol (CAP) to as many as 89 lakh subscribers spread across the six districts which are likely to be affected due to heavy rains during December 8-10, according to official information.

The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday held a meeting here on Mandous with the officials concerned.

He said adequate precautions should be taken by the authorities from time to time.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that rain was predicted in the districts of Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor and others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine shots in Canada and more

Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to ma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022