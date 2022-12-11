Left Menu

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 11-12-2022 20:23 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 20:20 IST
Assam CM rolls out projects worth Rs 894 cr in Majuli
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday rolled out a slew of projects worth Rs 894 crore in Majuli, the world's largest river island, an official release said.

Sarma laid the foundation stone for improvement and upgradation of a road from Balichapori in Majuli to Bongalmara in Lakhimpur, including construction of two bridges over Luit and Subansiri rivers, it said.

''The project is being implemented under Government of Assam's flagship programme 'Asom Mala' at a cost of Rs 694 crore. The chief minister also handed over cheques to families affected by land acquisition for construction of the road to connect Balichapari to the bridge,'' the release said.

Sarma also laid the foundation stone for the main campus of Majuli Cultural University at a cost of Rs 51 crore, upgradation of Government Industrial Training Institute at Bangaon and a central mid-day meal kitchen.

Besides, to address the perennial flood problem of Majuli district, he laid the foundation stone for construction of a 'ring bund' on the banks of the Brahmaputra from Jabarchuk to Haldhibari at a cost of Rs 29 crore.

Sarma said that Majuli, which is known as the land of spirituality, tradition and culture, is experiencing rapid progress and this also brings serious challenges for the people to maintain its unique identity.

''The government is working to utilise technology in such a manner that people can avail various services in a contactless manner,'' he said.

He also urged farmers to sell paddy at the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2,040 at the Paddy Procurement Centre set up in the district.

''Last year, farmers in Majuli sold 1,360 MT paddy at government procurement centres. I urge you to double the quantity this time,'' Sarma added.

