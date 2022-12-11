Two Islamic State officials killed in US raid in eastern Syria - US Centcom
Two Islamic State (IS) officials were killed in a U.S. helicopter raid in eastern Syria on Sunday, the U.S. Central Command said in a statement.
One of those killed was Anas, an IS Syria Province official who was involved in the group's deadly plotting and facilitation operations in eastern Syria, the statement said.
