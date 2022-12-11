Left Menu

Elderly woman, son killed as SUV hits their motorcycle in Nashik district

A mother-son duo was killed when a speeding SUV hit their motorcycle on Sinnar-Shirdi road in Nashik district of Maharashtra on Sunday, police said. The incident occurred when the woman 70 and her son 36 were headed towards Wavi in Sinnar taluka.The SUV rammed into their motorcycle from behind killing the duo on the spot, an official said.

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 11-12-2022 22:12 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 22:12 IST
A mother-son duo was killed when a speeding SUV hit their motorcycle on Sinnar-Shirdi road in Nashik district of Maharashtra on Sunday, police said. The incident occurred when the woman (70) and her son (36) were headed towards Wavi in Sinnar taluka.

The SUV rammed into their motorcycle from behind killing the duo on the spot, an official said. The deceased were residents of Panchvati area in Nashik city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

