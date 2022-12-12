Left Menu

Maha: Horse falls into drain chamber, rescued

A horse was rescued from the chamber of a nullah in Mumbra township in Thane district of Maharashtra in a rescue operation that lasted for one hour, officials said on Monday. Teams of Fire Brigade personnel and members of the Regional Disaster Management Cell RDMC rushed to the spot with a JCB machine and safely pulled out the horse after a one-hour operation, an RDMC official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 12-12-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 19:54 IST
Maha: Horse falls into drain chamber, rescued
Representative Image Image Credit: Max Pixel
  • Country:
  • India

A horse was rescued from the chamber of a nullah in Mumbra township in Thane district of Maharashtra in a rescue operation that lasted for one hour, officials said on Monday. The incident occurred on Retibunder Service Road on Saturday night. ''The horse fell into the chamber of the drain at around 10.20 pm. Teams of Fire Brigade personnel and members of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) rushed to the spot with a JCB machine and safely pulled out the horse after a one-hour operation,'' an RDMC official said. The horse had fallen ten feet deep into the drain, he said, adding that the animal suffered injuries to his legs and back.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over them

Maha: 7-year-old girl killed, 3 children injured after tractor runs over the...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive order to simplify space rules -sources; NASA's Orion capsule heads for splashdown after Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive orde...

 Global
4
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022