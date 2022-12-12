Left Menu

BJP MP wants his MPLADS fund spent on 'bhajans' in temples

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 12-12-2022 20:27 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 20:06 IST
BJP MP wants his MPLADS fund spent on 'bhajans' in temples
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ballia's BJP MP Virendra Singh 'Mast' has directed officials to use his MPLADS fund for organising "bhajan-kirtans" at temples, an unorthodox use of a fund meant for development work at the constituency level.

The ruling party MP said he took the decision to generate ''spiritual awakening".

'Mast' instructed that all ''small and large temples'' located in the district's municipal council area should be surveyed, and arrangements made for ''bhajan-kirtan'' (devotional songs) and procuring musical instruments, the district information department said.

In a directive to district officials on Sunday, the politician said his Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLAD) fund can be used if there is a problem in organising ''bhajan-kirtans'' and arranging musical instruments for the temples.

Under the MPLADS, MPs have Rs 5 crore at their disposal every year. They suggest to the district collector the development projects on which the money should be spent.

The MPs have to follow guidelines on using the fund, meant essential for development work and building durable assets for the community. For example, the MPs often use them on projects like building roads, schools and clinics.

'Mast', a four-term Lok Sabha MP, is said to be a deeply religious person who offers prayers twice a day.

Explaining his decision, he said, ''In the current scenario, traditional values are disappearing." So ''bhajans'' and ''kirtans'', and the use of musical instruments for them, will boost cultural and religious activities, he argued. He said this will generate a "adhyatmik sanchetna'', or spiritual awakening.

Shiv Kumar Mishra, chairman of the managing committee of the Bhrigu temple in Ballia lauded the MP's efforts.

Satya Prakash Singh, the Executive officer of Ballia Nagar Palika, on Monday told PTI that a survey of temples will start soon.

The MP said a corridor dedicated to sage Bhrigu is being built by the Yogi Adityanath government in Ballia.

