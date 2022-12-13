Left Menu

Silver futures rise on spot demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2022 14:36 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 14:24 IST
Silver futures rise on spot demand
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Silver prices on Tuesday increased by Rs 382 to Rs 68,168 per kilogram in futures trade as participants widened their bets amid a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for March delivery gained Rs 382 or 0.56 per cent to Rs 68,168 per kg in 21,253 lots.

Analysts said the rise in silver prices was mainly due to fresh positions built up by participants amid a positive trend in the market.

Globally, silver was trading 0.88 per cent higher at USD 23.61 per ounce in New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
2
China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

 The
3
Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

 Global
4
African tech innovators at forefront of change from fintech to agritech

African tech innovators at forefront of change from fintech to agritech

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022