Left Menu

Somalia not at famine levels between October and December - U.N. agencies, aid groups

The food insecurity and acute malnutrition situation in Somalia has not reached "IPC phase 5 Famine" levels between October and December 2022, U.N. agencies and aid groups said on Tuesday. The assessment was issued by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), which sets the global standard for determining the severity of food crises.

Reuters | Updated: 13-12-2022 15:58 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 15:42 IST
Somalia not at famine levels between October and December - U.N. agencies, aid groups
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The food insecurity and acute malnutrition situation in Somalia has not reached "IPC phase 5 Famine" levels between October and December 2022, U.N. agencies and aid groups said on Tuesday.

The assessment was issued by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), which sets the global standard for determining the severity of food crises. "The underlying crisis however has not improved and even more appalling outcomes are only temporarily averted," the IPC said. "Prolonged extreme conditions have resulted in massive population displacement and excess cumulative deaths."

Humanitarian organisations have warned for months that parts of Somalia's Bay region were on the verge of famine because of the impact of a two-year drought, compounded by rising global grain prices and a long-running Islamist insurgency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

 The
3
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
4
Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022