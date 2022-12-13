Vote for BJP in urban local bodies' poll for 'triple engine' govt in UP: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday urged the people to bring back the BJP government in the upcoming urban local bodies' election so that the development process continues with accelerated pace in the region.

Addressing the 'Prabuddha Jan Sammelan' here, Aditynath said, ''After the Centre, our government was formed in the state, and the process of development, which the 'double engine' government has started, should not stop. Hence, it is necessary that the 'third engine' also joins.'' He emphasised the need for a ''triple-engine'' government in the state, apparently asking people to vote for the BJP in the forthcoming urban local bodies' poll, after giving power to the BJP at the Centre and in the state.

''If the third engine will join the double engine government, the Mathura will also become a model of development,'' Adityanath said while inaugurating/laying the foundation stone of 210 developmental schemes worth Rs 822.43 crore.

The UP chief minister said that projects worth around Rs 30,000 crore are either underway, proposed or in the pipeline for the development of the entire 'Brajbhoomi'.

The speedy development of the state will not only make life of people much better, but trade and business is bound to get a leap, he said.

The decision to include Mathura Vrindavan Nagar Nigam in the smart city scheme paid rich dividends, Adityanath added.

He said that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Vrindavan Kumbh was organised in majestic form in 2021 and due to the grace of Bankey Bihari Ji, there was no adverse impact of pandemic during the Kumbh.

He also said that efforts are on to prevent Yamuna from drainage pollution under the Namami Gange scheme.

''Infrastructural works are being carried out in the state. Waterways, flyovers, four-lane roads, expressways and ropeways are being built, because we realise that only development can change the lives of people-youth, farmers and traders,'' he said.

The BJP leader said the UP has a glorious history with the birth and 'leela' place of Lord Krishna along with the birth place of Lord Ram in addition to Kashi Vishwanath Dham.

Maximum number of places related to Lord Buddha are also in the state while Ganga and Yamuna rivers also flow in the state, and the country's biggest event Prayagraj Kumbh is also organised in the state, he added.

