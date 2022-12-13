Left Menu

At AQI of 177, Delhi records best air quality since Oct 15

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2022 20:24 IST | Created: 13-12-2022 20:23 IST
At AQI of 177, Delhi records best air quality since Oct 15
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Winds gusting up to 16 kilometres per hour gave Delhi its best air quality since October 15 on Tuesday.

The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) of the city stood at 177, improving from 218 on Monday. The AQI was 186 on October 15.

This is also the first time since December 14, 2020 that the capital recorded a ''moderate'' air quality day in December.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee has directed agencies to strictly implement curbs under stage 3 (AQI severe) and stage 4 (severe plus) of the Graded Response Action Plan whenever ordered by the Commission for Air Quality Management.

The CAQM had on December 3 directed authorities in Delhi-NCR to implement curbs under the stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan, including a ban on the non-essential construction work with the air pollution in the city spiralling to severe levels.

The restrictions were revoked on December 8 after the air pollution ameliorated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
2
China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

China's relentless military build-up comes under scrutiny

 The
3
WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infections

WHO report reveals increasing antimicrobial resistance in bacterial infectio...

 Global
4
Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic smokescreen around 4350 light-years from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022