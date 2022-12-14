Begin construction of elevated roads in Hisar to reduce congestion: Hry Dy CM to officials

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has directed the officials to start the work of elevated roads in Hisar soon so that the traffic congestion within the city could be reduced. He also directed to prepare a proposal for elevated railway-track in Bahadurgarh.

The Deputy Chief Minister, who also holds the portfolio of Public Works Department, was presiding over a meeting of officers of Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation and Public Works Department here on Tuesday.

According to an official statement, he also said PWD will construct about 8.5-kilometer-long elevated road on the old 'Delhi-Hisar-Sirsa Road' in Hisar. It will be built from Sirsa Chungi to the flyover near Jindal factory. It will have seven entry and seven exit points, the statement said. He said that through this project people will get relief from traffic congestion in Sector-14, Bus Stand, Nagori Gate, Police Line Area, Urban Estate, Dabra Chowk, Model Town, Sector 9-11 areas in Hisar. He informed that a detailed project report for this elevated road has been prepared and cost of the project is estimated around Rs 723 crore.

Chautala directed to shift the Gohana-Jind railway line out of the Jind city and to prepare a proposal to construct a wide road in place of the existing railway lines by the PWD department. He said that through the shifting of the railway line, the traffic congestion in Jind will be reduced.

