Left Menu

Small boat sinks off English coast, fatalities reported - BBC

A small boat carrying migrants has sunk off the southeastern coast of England, killing some of those on board, the BBC reported on Wednesday. Britain's government and emergency officials confirmed that an incident was ongoing, with lifeboats, helicopters and rescue teams working with the French and British navies to respond to an event that occurred in freezing conditions at around 3:40 a.m.

Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2022 15:14 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 14:54 IST
Small boat sinks off English coast, fatalities reported - BBC
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A small boat carrying migrants has sunk off the southeastern coast of England, killing some of those on board, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

Britain's government and emergency officials confirmed that an incident was ongoing, with lifeboats, helicopters and rescue teams working with the French and British navies to respond to an event that occurred in freezing conditions at around 3:40 a.m. "It's understood there have been fatalities after a migrant boat sank in the Channel. This has not yet been confirmed by the authorities," the BBC's local reporter said on Twitter.

Temperatures have plunged across Britain in the last week, bringing snow to some parts of the country. The temperature was logged at 2 degrees Celsius (36 degrees Fahrenheit) in a nearby town. "We are aware of an incident in UK waters and all relevant agencies are supporting a coordinated response," a spokesperson for the government said. "Further details will be provided in due course."

Small boats, often inflatable dinghies, travel regularly across the Channel carrying migrants from France to Britain. More than 40,000 people, a record number, have arrived via the perilous journey this year, reigniting tensions between Britain and France.

Data compiled by the Missing Migrants Project showed 205 migrants had been recorded dead or missing in the English Channel since 2014. In the worst recorded accident of its kind, 27 people died while attempting to cross the sea in an inflatable dinghy in November 2021.

The new incident comes a day after British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak unveiled plans to toughen the laws to stop the small boats crossing the Channel, including legislation to prevent migrants from remaining in the country. Sunak said the government was sending a message that "enough is enough" and people were "right to feel angry" about repeated failures to tackle the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon; Japan's ispace launches world's first commercial moon lander and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global
3
Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

Ludhiana man stages attack on himself to expose wife's affair

 India
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -sources; NASA's Orion capsule returns to Earth, capping Artemis I flight around moon and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. to reveal scientific milestone on fusion energy -...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022