New born, five persons injured in ambulance-gas tanker collision

PTI | Jalpaiguri | Updated: 14-12-2022 17:10 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 17:10 IST
A new born and five other persons, including its mother, were injured in a head-on collision between an empty gas tanker and an ambulance at Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district on Wednesday, the police said.

The three-day old infant was being taken to the hospital for treatment by its mother and a few neighbours from Islampur in Uttar Dinajpur district, which is about 66 km away from Phansidewa, the police said.

The police rushed to the spot and the injured were rushed to Phansidewa hospital, from where they were transferred to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.

Their condition was not yet known.

Firemen later lifted the gas tanker. PTI COR KK KK KK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

