Left Menu

BLS International Services market cap crosses USD 1 billion, becomes unicorn

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 16:00 IST
BLS International Services market cap crosses USD 1 billion, becomes unicorn
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tech-enabled services provider BLS International Services (BLS) on Thursday said it has become the latest unicorn in the country with its market capitalisation crossing USD 1 billion this week.

BLS International's stock price has more than doubled in the past six months, shooting up 110 per cent, compared to the S&P BSE Sensex's 14 per cent increase during the same period, the company said in a statement.

''BLS -- one of the top three global tech-enabled services providers for governments and citizens -- crossed the USD 1 billion market cap benchmark this week to become the latest unicorn in India,'' it said.

Since 2005, BLS has been a service provider for governments and embassies around the world with regard to outsourcing visas, passport, consular, attestation and citizen services.

They work with India's largest bank, State Bank of India (SBI), as a national business correspondent to provide financial services in India's urban, semi-urban and rural areas.

''This new milestone that BLS has crossed is the latest feather in our cap,'' said Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director, BLS International.

He further said the company will introduce new innovations in its services.

Its revenue increased by 70.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 630 crore in the first half of the current financial year and consolidated profit after tax increased by 71 per cent to Rs 81.69 crore.

The company works with over 46 client governments including diplomatic missions, embassies and consulates.

BLS has a network of more than 27,000 centres globally having 20,000 employees and associates. It has processed over 62 million applications to date globally.

BLS shares closed at Rs 198.45 apiece on the BSE on Thursday, down 1.59 per cent from previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell cure will be cost-effective if health disparities considered -study finds and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-China's approved COVID treatments; Sickle cell ...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sides

SPECIAL REPORT-As Nigeria battled insurgents, she was brutalised by both sid...

 Nigeria
3
INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

INVESTIGATION-Byju's staff reveal harsh work conditions at Indian tech giant

 Global
4
NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its activity

NASA's Parker Solar Probe once again comes close to the Sun to observe its a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022