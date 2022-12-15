Gadkari inaugurates NH projects in Kerala

Giving a major boost to road infrastructure in Kerala, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 15 National Highways projects at a total cost of Rs 45, 536 crore here.

The infrastructure projects consist of the longest six-lane flyover in the country from Aroor to Thuravoor Thekku on NH-66 with a length of approximate 13 km, which will facilitate faster and hassle-free connectivity between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, and also will reduce the transportation cost. It will boost broad economic growth in Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Alappuzha, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram districts of the southern state, the minister for Road, Transport and Highways noted.

It will also enhance tourism possibilities in Bekal, Kannur, Kozhikode, Fort Kochi, Alappuzha, Kollam, Varkala and Kovalam.

Noting that projects are instrumental to growth in ports of Azhikkal, Beypore, Cochin, Kollam, and under construction Vizhinjam International Seaport, Gadkari said Kuthiram tunnel is going to be the first-ever six-lane twin tube tunnel in southern India, which will reduce travel time from 30 to 2 minutes.

''Decongestion of traffic from Thalappady to Tiruvananthapuram will benefit the Technopark IT Hub. Travel time will reduce from 17 to 9 hours between the above two places'', he said.

The project will generate huge employment in both direct and indirect modes as well as self-employment opportunities. It will also stimulate the export of Kerala spices, coffee, cashews, fish, fishery products, coconut, and coir products, he added.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Minister V Muraleedharan, ministers of state, MPs, MLAs and senior officials attended the function.

