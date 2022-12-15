Left Menu

Min temp settles at 6.4 deg C in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2022 20:48 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 20:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The air quality in Delhi was recorded in the 'moderate' category on Thursday as the maximum temperature settled at 23.4 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature settled at 6.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

According to the data by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) on Thursday stood at 189 (moderate category).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The relative humidity at 5.30 pm was 54 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.

