GIFT City has emerged as the new business destination for financial services and technology related activities. It has attracted interest from national and global financial firms and top real estate developers in Ahmedabad and Gujarat.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-12-2022 21:07 IST | Created: 15-12-2022 21:02 IST
Venus Group to develop 5 lakh square feet commercial space in GIFT City
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere
Real estate developer Venus Group has received allotment letter for a strategic land parcel to develop 5 lakh square feet commercial space in processing area of Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT-CITY).

GIFT City at Gandhinagar is home to the country's only operating International Financial Services Centre (IFSC).

The allotment letter was handed over by GIFT City's Managing Director and Group CEO Tapan Ray to Venus Group Chairman Rajesh Vaswani on Wednesday, a release said.

Venus Group will develop over 5 lakh square feet of premium commercial space in the processing area of GIFT SEZ (Special Economic Zone) in GIFT City. The company will develop the ultra modern project on the fast track to cater to the growing demand for Grade A commercial space in GIFT City, it said.

''GIFT City is the first operational smart city in India and has seen unprecedented development in recent years. It has attracted several national and international financial institutions, including banks, insurers, broking houses, and stock exchanges, leading to a jump in office space demand. Having established as a leading office space developer, Venus Group is well-positioned to serve firms setting up operations in GIFT City,'' said Vaswani.

''GIFT City has emerged as the new business destination for financial services and technology related activities. It has attracted interest from national and global financial firms and top real estate developers in Ahmedabad and Gujarat. We are happy to welcome Venus Group to GIFT City,'' said Ray.

GIFT City is an integrated development on 886 acres of land with 62 million square feet of built-up area, including office spaces, residential apartments, schools, hospital, hotels, clubs, retail and recreational facilities, making it a truly 'walk to work' city.

GIFT City consists of a conducive multi-service SEZ and an exclusive domestic area. It is competing with global financial hubs like Dubai, Hong Kong and Singapore.

