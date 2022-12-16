Left Menu

Massive aquarium bursts at Berlin leisure complex - emergency services

A large aquarium burst in a leisure complex early Friday, prompting a major response with 100 firefighters at the scene, emergency services said. "The aquarium is damaged, water is leaking. The situation is not clear at the moment," the Berlin fire brigade wrote on Twitter. The German capital's traffic information agency VIZ said there was an extremely large volume of water on the street outside.

A large aquarium burst in a leisure complex early Friday, prompting a major response with 100 firefighters at the scene, emergency services said. "The aquarium is damaged, water is leaking. The situation is not clear at the moment," the Berlin fire brigade wrote on Twitter.

The German capital's traffic information agency VIZ said there was an extremely large volume of water on the street outside. The Dom Aquaree, located beside a Radisson hotel in a busy tourist area of the Mitte district, is home to the world's largest free-standing cylindrical aquarium at 14 metres in height with 1,500 fish, according to its website.

