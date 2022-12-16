Maha: Integrated soil waste management plant to be built by MMRDA, civic bodies of Ambernath, Ulhasnagar, Badlapur

Left Menu

PTI | Thane | Updated: 16-12-2022 16:41 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 16:41 IST
An integrated soil waste management project worth Rs 148.68 crore has been sanctioned for Ambernath, Ulhasnagar and Badlapur towns in Maharashtra's Thane district, local Lok Sabha MP Shrikant Shinde said on Friday.

This is the first instance in the state where three civic bodies have come together to build such a ''cluster project'', claimed Kalyan MP Shinde, who is Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son.

Addressing a press conference, he said the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will contribute Rs 128.88 crore, while the rest of the project amount would be shared equally by the civic bodies of Ambernath and Ulhasnagar.

The Badlapur civic body will not have to shell out money as it has given 23.80 acres of land for the project, he added.

''The population of the three towns is 12.50 lakh at present and will rise to 17 lakh by 2037. The integrated soil waste management plant will have a capacity to treat 600 tonnes per day when it starts operations. This can be raised to 900 tonnes by 2037,'' he told reporters.

''It is a game changer cluster project. The pilot project was appreciated by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB). A special purpose vehicle (SPV) will be formed to build this plant. Expert firms from nations like Spain and Germany will be sounded out for technology cooperation,'' Shinde said.

