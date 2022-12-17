Left Menu

Minimum temperature in Delhi settles at 6 deg C

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2022 10:13 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 10:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Delhiites woke up to a cold Saturday morning as the minimum temperature in the city settled at six degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 91 per cent, according to the meteorological department.

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the 'poor' category as the air quality index stood at 290 at 9.10 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The weatherman predicted mainly clear skies for the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 25 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

