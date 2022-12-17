Left Menu

Google Home app for Wear OS' latest update brings simpler navigation and improved performance

Updated: 17-12-2022 11:34 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 11:34 IST
Image Credit: Google

Google has announced a few new updates to the Google Home app for Wear OS that are rolling out to Preview over the next few days. The latest update not only includes speed and performance improvements but also introduces a new list view to help with the overall navigation experience.

According to a post on the Google Nest Community, you can now access and control multiple smart home devices, 10 or fewer, with a simple easy-to-scroll list view, rather than going room by room. Additionally, you will now be able to control devices that are linked to you and are not yet assigned to a specific home in the Google Home app.

"We heard your requests for simpler navigation and improved performance and are excited to tell you about a few updates that are rolling out to Preview over the next few days. We hope you enjoy these updates. We're working on more features," Jackie Liang, Product Management, Google Home & Nest, wrote in a blog post.

