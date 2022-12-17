Karnataka govt planning scheme to give 50 pc subsidy to professional weavers

The Karnataka government has decided to chalk out a scheme to give 50 per cent subsidy to the professional weavers community in the state.

It has also been decided to issue occupancy certificates for the weavers residing in weavers' settlements.

Several such important decisions were taken regarding various demands of weavers at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai here on Saturday.

The Chief Minister's Office, in a statement, said other decisions taken at the meeting included issuing an order giving concession from Karnataka State Pollution Control Board for the weavers who are taking up weaving at home, by considering it as a 'cottage industry'.

Also, to extend the 'Nekar Sanman' scheme to persons working in power looms, to fix the quantity to supply uniform required under 'Vidya Vikas' scheme from Karnataka Handloom and Power Loom Corporations, and to float a tender for the rest of the quantity -- work orders must be issued in December to ensure it is supplied at the right time, and buy 25 per cent of uniforms required for various departments from Karnataka Handloom Corporation.

It has further been decided to give an interest free loan up to Rs 2 lakh to weavers, to provide free power supply to power loom weaver machines up to 5 HP and to 'pre unit' on lines that given in Tamil Nadu and also to give 50 per cent concession in fixed charges.

The government has also decided to examine including workers in weaving units as part of the unorganised sector and to extend all facilities given to construction workers, and to take decisions in this regard before the presentation of the next state budget, the statement added.

