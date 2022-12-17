Left Menu

MP: Massive 'rudra veena' weighing five tonnes created from scrap, waste material by artists

A group of artists from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh has created a 28-foot long and 10-foot wide Rudra Veena weighing around five tonnes with scrap and waste material after the local civic body gave financial approval under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the main designer said on Saturday.It will be installed on Atal Path, a road constructed as part of the Bhopal Smart City project, R-one Inc main designer Pawan Deshpande told PTI.It cost us Rs 12 lakh to make this rudra veena from scrap and waste material.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 17-12-2022 17:06 IST | Created: 17-12-2022 17:05 IST
MP: Massive 'rudra veena' weighing five tonnes created from scrap, waste material by artists
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

A group of artists from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh has created a 28-foot long and 10-foot wide 'Rudra Veena' weighing around five tonnes with scrap and waste material after the local civic body gave financial approval under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the main designer said on Saturday.

It will be installed on Atal Path, a road constructed as part of the Bhopal Smart City project, R-one Inc main designer Pawan Deshpande told PTI.

''It cost us Rs 12 lakh to make this rudra veena from scrap and waste material. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation gave financial approval under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Our group comprises 12 persons, all of whom are well versed in various forms of art,'' he said.

The first project was a radio that has been installed at the busy Roshanpura Sqaure here, while other works include guitar, a coronavirus theme and the logo of the Bhopal civic body, he added.

Work at Bhopal's Manav Sangrahalaya and Ujjain's Triveni Sangrahalaya have been done with fresh material, Deshpande said.

''Tiger print panels, murals of legendary singer Kishore Kumar and Bandhavgarh forest have also been made by our group in the annexe of the state secretariat building in Bhopal,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Alabama

SPECIAL REPORT-Child workers found throughout Hyundai-Kia supply chain in Al...

 Global
2
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clears syrups suspected by WHO in Gambia deaths; Biden administration offers U.S. households more free COVID-19 tests for winter and more

Health News Roundup: Maiden Pharma hopes to reopen plant as Indian lab clear...

 Global
4
Mysterious circles of radio emission in space detected using radio telescopes

Mysterious circles of radio emission in space detected using radio telescope...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022